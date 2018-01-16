KAPUSKASING - During the time period of January 4 to January 7, 2018, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the James Bay Detachments area responded to 16 motor vehicle collisions with one resulting in minor injuries.



In order to prevent more collisions during poor weather conditions and to safely remove vehicles from the ditch, Highway 11 was closed for several hours between the Town of Hearst and the Town of Cochrane.



The OPP would like to remind motorists to drive with caution during the winter months.



Travelers can obtain road conditions by calling 511 or by visiting the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) website at: www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/traveller/conditions.



