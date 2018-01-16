Have coffee with our editor on Tuesdays

With the former offices of The Northern Times closed, clients can no longer just walk in and talk to a reporter.



With that in mind, we've decided we will come to you.



Going forward every Tuesday from 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. our editor Kevin Anderson will be at Tim Hortons in Kapuskasing to meet with you, our valued readers.



Feel free to sit down and chat with him about what you like about the paper, what you don't like about the paper, what you’d like to see more or less of in the paper and any story tips or story suggestions you may have.