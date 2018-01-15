Hwy. 11 closed between Hearst-Longlac

(HEARST, ON) - In the matter of less than 24 hours, officers of the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a total of 6 motor vehicle collisions involving 17 motor vehicles.

On January 11, 2018, at approximately 12:45 p.m., police, as well as Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were advised of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11 approximately 80 kilometres west of the Town of Hearst where some of the involved persons were injured.

Shortly thereafter, also on Highway 11 West of the Town of Hearst, a second motor vehicle collision without injuries was reported.

The OPP subsequently closed the highway between Hearst, Ontario and Longlac, Ontario in an attempt to prevent more motor vehicle collisions.

All injured persons were transported to a local hospital via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries and have been released.

The Highway reopened at approximately 9:00 p.m. on January 12, 2018.

The OPP would like to remind motorists to drive with caution during the winter months.

Travelers can obtain road conditions by calling 511 or by visiting the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario (MTO) website at: www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/traveller/conditions.