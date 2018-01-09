Reindeer Run raises funds for Food Bank

KAPUSKASING - Les Boys Sports Excellence raised $490, and a truck filled with food and gifts for the Kapuskasing Food Bank earlier in December through their first annual Reindeer Run hosted on Dec. 9.



“We wanted to do something for the community, so we decided to do a race in order to raise funds and food for the Kapuskasing Food Bank,” said event organizer Andreanne Brooks.



Entrance fee for the race was either $5 per participant, or a non-perishable food item or toy.



“We really wanted to promote physical activity and support the community,” she said. “We're really fanatics of running and sports so we're trying to bring the community on with us.



Brooks said that turnout was amazing.



“People were really generous with their donations, we had a lot of participants, and the support was incredible.”



She said that over 179 people came out in support of the event, even with the morning being a frigid -29 C.



With the event going so well, Brooks said that the store hopes to host another run in the future.



“Every year we'll try to target someone in need in the community to offer our support.



She expressed her thanks to all who made the event possible.



“Thanks to everyone that supported us, and to our sponsors for their generosity La Boulangerie, Les Boys Sports, Office Pro, Larabie's Independent, Culligan, O’Brien’s, Moose FM and Tim Horton's.”

