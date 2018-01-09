KAPUSKASING – Former Kapuskasing strongman Maxime Boudreault recently opened a new business in the Model Town to target those in need of supplements and workout goods.



Stay Strong Supplements officially opened in Kapuskasing on Dec.5 at 10 Byng Ave.



“We're basically a supplement store that sells supplements, spices for food that are healthy for you, protein cookies, and more,” said owner Maxime Boudreault.



Boudreault, owner of a gym in Timmins, said that he decided to open a store in Kapuskasing following his successful business in Timmins, and seeing the desire.



“I know a lot of people from Kap have driven to Timmins to buy supplements from the GNC here, so the decision came from there,” he said. “I'll be a local business instead of having to always drive to the city every week or so to get some stuff.”



Boudreault said that business has been alright thus far.



“Things are slowly picking up,” he said. “We haven't done a lot of advertising yet, so thats the plan now.”



The store is open from 9 am to 6 pm Tuesday to Thursday, 9 to 7 on Friday, and 10 to 4 on Sunday, with it being closed on Sunday and Monday.