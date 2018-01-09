KAPUSKASING – The Kapuskasing Breastfeeding Coalition was the recipient of $2337 raised as part of the annual Tree of Life fundraiser at Shoppers Drug Mart during its five week stay.



Coalition chair Bobbie Jo Duquette said that this marked the fourth year that Shoppers has donated to them.



“We're very very fortunate to receive this.”



The Kapuskasing Breastfeeding Coalition is a non-profit organization that meets regularly to work on various initiatives that will protect, promote, and support breastfeeding as the normal method of infant feeding in Kapuskasing and in the surrounding areas.



Duquette said that this year the organization held a number of activities and events during World Breastfeeding Week, held in October.



“This year probably the biggest change we had was activities happening throughout the Week, so we had something going on every day, and we had a grand prize that was worth about $100 worth of gift certificates at the end of the week.”



She said that going forward into the new year, the Coalition has plans to amend its mission statement.



“We'll be changing our mission statement to reflect baby friendly initiative strategies, as opposed to just breastfeeding, so that way we will be supporting all moms regardless of feeding choices.”



Duquette expressed her thanks to Shoppers for the generous donation.