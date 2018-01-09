Flyers kick New Year off preying on Cubs

There is always a worry as a hockey coach that your team will come back from a long layoff flat and that it will take some time for players to get their “game legs” back under them.



That was certainly not the case for the Kapuskasing Eastview Chev RV Flyers this past weekend as they hit the road for their first league action of 2018 against the New Liskeard Cubs.



The Flyers would open the scoring in the first period to take a 1-0 lead heading into the second frame.



There, the flood gates would open as they Flyers would score six more unanswered goals in the final two periods en route to a 7-0 shutout road win.



Captain Jacob Comeau, back fresh off of an upper body injury, which kept him out several weeks, led the team in scoring with three points, while Nolan Bourgeois and Mathieu Parent picked up a couple each.



Sebastien Plamondon backstopped the Flyers to the shutout.



It will now be some time before the Kap club next sees league action, when they return to fame the Timmins Majors in a special Thursday night contest on Jan. 25.

With six games remaining and firmly ensconced in third place in the Great North Midget League standings with 37 points, the Flyers will have a tough time catching the currently second-place Sudbury Nickel Capital Wolves, who currently sit six points ahead of the Kap club with 46 points before the start of the playoffs.



The fourth-placed Soo Major Greyhounds currently sit 11 points behind the Flyers in the standings.

