It has been just shy of six months since former Val Rita resident Marie-Eve Chainey received a kidney transplant that was 15 years in the making.



Now, with a new lease on life and a drive to do everything she couldn’t while she was ill, Chainey and fellow transplant recipient Craig Dunbar have applied to be on the 2018 season of The Amazing Race Canada.



“The Kidney Foundation of Canada sent out an email saying The Amazing Race Canada was looking for contestants with a link to organ transplants,” said Chainey. “Craig was also fairly young when he got sick and an athlete so when we met we had lots in common and clicked quite quickly.”



The duo has received confirmation of their application being received and is now waiting on word as to whether or not they will be competing.



“It’s going to be a bit of a wait and even if we are accepted as contestants, we won’t be able to tell anyone because of non-disclosure agreements,” said Chainey.



So, what was the motivation for such an ambitious challenge?



“This is something I always thought I’d do with my brother because we’re very close, we’re both super competitive, we compliment each other really well and he was a perfect match for my transplant and I thought eventually we’d apply as donor and recipient someday… Team Transplant,” said Chainey. “But he also had one of the mutations, which made him donating to me an impossibility.”



It was some 15 years ago, that the then 18-year-old, Val Rita resident sat down with this publication to talk about her battle with kidney disease. Since then, The Times has published several updates on not only her physical condition, but also her herculean effort not to let her ailment control her life by creating “a new normal” for herself.





She maintained as high of a level of physical activity as her body would allow, most notably working with “Alive To Strive”, a charitable event benefiting The Kidney Foundation of Canada.





It took over 15 years for Chainey to have a transplant because her fluctuating health and the nature of her ailment did not allow for a suitable window for the procedure.





Chainey used to have to do dialysis every night at home while she slept.





Marie-Eve’s aunt, Manon Desrochers, provided the kidney for transplant and like Chainey is doing well post-op.

