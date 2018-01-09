Catch the Ace in Sixth Week

KAPUSKASING - Catch the Ace Kapuskasing is now in it’s 6th week of play and Sue Piché, president of the Northern Corridor Children’s Fund is pleased with the results: “We really started off with a bang, selling 159 tickets in the first week of play. Sales have slowed down a little since then, but that is to be expected with the holidays.”





Despite the slower ticket sales, the jackpot has continued to grow and is now estimated at $ 888.00 for the draw that will be held on January 10, 2018. “Now that the holidays are over, everyone is back to their regular routines and we expect the Jackpot to dramatically increase over the next few weeks – as long as the Ace of Spades stays hidden.” says James Croteau of the Kapuskasing Food Bank.





The Weekly Prize Draw winners are as follows:

Week 1: Chris Godin $ 159.00

Week 2: Tony Gravel $ 86.00

Week 3: Sheila Boucher $ 81.00

Week 4: Ken Gauld $ 77.00

Week 5: Kurt Staniek $ 64.00





At the end of week 5, the Jackpot was $ 700.50, and the Northern Corridor Children’s Fund and the Kapuskasing Food Bank have received a total of $ 1,167.50





For those not familiar with Catch the Ace, the object of the game is simple: Find the Ace of Spades to win the Jackpot prize. There are also Weekly Prize Draws as an added incentive.





“A standard deck of 52 playing cards were randomly sealed in envelopes, numbered from 1 to 52, and locked in a display case”, explains Mr. Croteau, “Every Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. live on the Catch the Ace Kapuskasing Facebook page, committee members select one ticket. The winner of the draw receives 20% of that week’s ticket sales and a chance to win the Jackpot Prize if their chosen envelope number contains the Ace of Spades. If their envelope number is not the Ace of Spades, the revealed card and envelope is destroyed, and we continue playing for another week.”



“You must purchase a new ticket every week to be eligible for that week’s draw”, explains Mrs. Piché, “When you purchase your tickets, simply check the available number sheet at each sales location to be sure you write an envelope number that is still in play.”



The Jackpot Prize is progressive: 30% of ticket sales is added to the jackpot every week that the Ace of Spades remains hidden. “The Jackpot Prize has the potential to become quite large”, says Mrs. Piché, “if the Ace of Spades stays hidden until the end, the jackpot could be $ 30,000. It all comes down to ticket sales though, so we really need the support of the community for this game to be successful. This could possibly be one of the biggest fundraising activities for both the Northern Corridor Children’s Fund and the Kapuskasing Food Bank, two local charities who run strictly on donations.”





Tickets are $ 5.00 each and can be purchased at Circle Confectionary, CKGN, Namaste Studio and Spacek’s AVU during their regular business hours. Tickets will also be available at the Food Bank on Tuesday nights from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and from committee members.



The Catch the Ace Kapuskasing Facebook page, as well as the website www.catchtheacekap.ca will be updated weekly with prize amounts, the winners and their selected cards. The website also has all the rules and regulations for the raffle and contact information for the committee.



