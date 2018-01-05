Year in Review 2017

January



5th



A 21- year-old Kapuskasing man and two 17-year-old young offenders were charged in connection with an armed robbery at the Circle Confectionary convenience store.



On Dec.25 Chantal Lepage and her family volunteered their time to cook and prepare turkey meals for eight different families using turkeys from the Kapuskasing Food Bank. Each meal included a turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots and peas, bread, and desserts.



Smooth Rock Falls woman Elise Marin has been restoring forgotten and discarded dolls to reintroduce to children. She said that her process includes knitting the doll?s outfits, redoing the faces, and remaking the feet.



12th



The Remi Ski Hill saw a great opening week following its first day on Dec. 27, as weather and new additions were well received. According to Hill Manager Norm Nadeau, the hill saw a successful week with a great turnout.



Launching in Sept. 2016 by Les êvÇnements Sans Frontiäres, the Kapuskasing Lego Club meets once per week for an hour long class that has youth aged four and up, play and build with Legos.



As a result of funds raised at the 2015 and 2016 Kap Gives Back Charity Hockey Tournaments, the Kap Nordic Skiers have been able to purchase a new Ginzu Groomer and a new snow machine for the club.



19th



His Excellency the Right Honourable David Johnston, Governor General of Canada, today announcedˇ100 new appointmentsˇto the Order of Canada. Among them was Mattice native RhÇal Tanguay.



The Kapuskasing Dufour Waste Disposal Flyers continue to increase their total points in the Great North Midget League standings, as the local club took three of a possible four points in a pair of games against the first-place North Bay Trappers this past weekend.



26th



Luc Chabot was Kapuskasing?s 2017 New Years Baby. Born on Jan.5 at 8 lbs 6 oz and 21 inches to proud parents MÇlanie Seruier and AndrÇ Chabot. Luc was the couple?s third child.



The Northern Times announced that its offices at 51 Riverside Dr. would be closing for an undetermined amount of time and that employees would continue operations working out of their respective homes.



La Fromagerie Kapuskoise was the recipient of a 2016 Premier?s Award for Agri-Food Innovation Excellence for their contributions to boosting economic growth in Ontario by creating new products that help to support job creation, add value to existing products and support a sustainable environment.



February



2nd



The Town of Kapuskasing?s Protective Services Committee recommended, and council agreed, to proceed with the installation of two stop signs, one located on the west side of Murdock Avenue across from current sign on Avenue Road east, and one located on the south corner of Aurora Avenue.



The Town of Kapuskasing is looking for a permanent solution to a longstanding parking issue at North Centennial Manor. Council is set to modify the parking allowances with regards to street parking in front of the facility. This is being seen as a band-aid solution until a more feasible and permanent can be found.



There were lots of smiles, cheers and accomplishments witnessed at James Bay Interclub Competition held this past weekend. The club brought home over 60 medals from the competition.



9th



High school students alongside members of the Ontario Provincial Police from Kapuskasing will be in Riverside Park on Feb.15 to build temporary shelters in support of the Push for Change campaign. The event is intended to raise awareness about risk factors and vulnerabilities affecting homeless youth while fostering positive connections between the OPP, youth, families, stakeholders and the community



The Kap Sno-Rovers are reporting that this past weekend?s annual poker rally was the best in the club?s history -- this according to Sno-Rovers spokesperson Jim Mangan.



Kapuskasing?s Sheldon Reasbeck was named one of the assistant coaches for Team NOHA for the 2017 OHL Cup and the 2017 OHL Gold Cup.



16th



The Kapuskasing Dufour Waste Disposal Flyers are off to the second round of the Great North Midget League playoffs after completing a sweep of the New Liskeard Cubs in the first round.



Maxime Blais and Team Horgan have done it again. The curler from Smooth Rock Falls, playing lead on Team Horgan, alongside his teammates Tanner and Jacob Horgan, and Nick Bissonette, scored a bronze medal earlier in January at the 2017 Canadian Junior Curling Championships held in Victoria, British Columbia.



The continuing issues regarding the funding apportionment formula for the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board (CDSSAB) are once again on the front burner of communities within the organization?s catchment area.



23rd



Three cadets from the 1635 Kapuskasing Army Cadets claimed medals at the recent provincial biathlon competition, with two of them heading to the national competition.Cadet Maxine Parent and MCpl Elisabeth Trottier claimed second place and the silver medal in Relay, while CWO Madison Giasson claimed the gold medal in Youth Female. Of the three, Cadet Parent and MCpl Trottier will be advancing to the national competition held at the end of the month alongside CWO Amanda Robinson as staff.



The case involving Kapuskasing man Shawn Brunet, who is charged among other offences with arson with disregard for human life, is headed to trial in Cochrane on March 27, in Cochrane Superior Court.



The Northern Ontario Automobile Association donated $3,000 to the Sensenbrenner Hospital Auxiliary on Feb.17.



March



2nd



Kapuskasing, figure skaters have the opportunity to train with a former solo Olympian and aˇU.S. Figure Skating (UFSC) Gold Medalist in Moves, Freestyle, Pairs, Compulsory Dance and Solo Free Dance. Surya Bonaly and Peter Biver made their way to the Model Town to offer their first-ever seminar in Canada.



A program designed to help keep people independent despite illness and disability has received an additional $5 million of funding from the Ministry of Health. The Direct Funding program, offered through the Cochrane, Temiskaming, Algoma, and Manitoulin districts through the Disability Resource Centre For Independent Living in Kapuskasing helps provide care and services to allow people to remain at home and in charge.



During question period last week, Gilles Bisson, NDP MPP for Timmins-James Bay demanded that Premier Wynne take action to help northern families facing rising hydro bills despite reducing their electricity consumption.



9th



After long discussions and financial challenges ahead, Kapuskasing Council decided to suspend the New Pool Project indefinitely.



The Northeast Community Network will be hosting an agricultural symposium entitled Cultivating the Great Claybelt, which will be held at the Centre rÇgional de Loisirs culturels inc. in Kapuskasing. This agriculture symposium will provide a setting to learn about the growing agricultural opportunities in Northeastern Ontario.



Jumpstart made a donation of hockey jerseys to the Kapuskasing Jaguars through its community project initiative.



16th



The Kapuskasing atom Ice Hawks have replicated the feat of their novice counterparts, as they this weekend were crowned Northern Ontario Hockey Association champions.



Kapuskasing?s International Women?s Day celebration saw approximately 180 participants turn out for the annual event.



The New Pool Committee remains committed in their fundraising efforts despite last week?s announcement to suspend the project.



23rd



Timmins has won support from other communities for a new funding model for the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board (CDSSAB). This will mean a savings of more than a million dollars a year for Timmins city hall. Kapuskasing, Hearst and Cochrane will be paying more; $1.1-million, $438,000 and $336,000 respectively.



The repercussions of the decision to change the funding apportionment formula for the Cochrane District Social Services Board (CDSSAB) and Tembec?s successful assessment appeal are being immediately felt as demonstrated by job cuts at the Town.



30th



The Kapuskasing public speaking students from St.Patrick?s school have done it again, with all three students securing the win at the Zone level of the Royal Canadian Legion?s public speaking contest. Held in Hearst on March 25, Primary division student Sarah Card, Junior division student Jared Duncan, and Intermediate division Macy Piche each won first place in their divisions.



It has been just two years since Kapuskasing man Dennis Habel opened 705 Studios, with the hope of bringing new, original music by northerners to the public at large. That dream is coming to fruition as the local studio is pushing out several new projects including albums and singles over the course of the next few weeks.



April



6th



Likely to nobody?s surprise, MPP Gilles Bisson (Timmins-James Bay) will once again be running as the provincial New Democratic Party candidate in this riding next spring.



Two cadets from the 1635 Kapuskasing Army Cadets participated in the National biathlon competition earlier in March and finished sixth in their competition. Cadet Maxine Parent and MCpl Elisabeth Trottier claimed sixth place in the Junior Female Relay competition, while Team Ontario as a whole finished third place overall.



13th



Shawn Brunet, who was charged with, among other offences, Arson- Disregard for human life in May of 2015, pled guilty and was sentenced on March 27, to 1017 days of jail (credited during pre-trial custody), three years probation, was placed in the justice DNA database and received a weapons prohibition of 10 years as well as victim fines and surcharges.



The Kapuskasing Dufour Waste Disposal Flyers? search for a new head coach for the 2017-2018 season is over, as Glen Denney will return to helm the club after a two-season absence.



A Kapuskasing public speaker has done it again, as Primary division contender Sarah Card took first place in the Division competition held on April 8, in New Liskeard.



20th



Last Tuesday in question period, NDP Northern Development and Mines Critic Michael Mantha called on the Liberal government to make a plan for investing in and developing the Ring of Fire.



On April 28, Kapuskasing will be host to the Watoto Children?s Choir performance ?Oh What Love? as part of the group?s annual tour across Canada.



Kapuskasing greeted over 300 evacuees from Kashechewan First Nations on April 16 as the first set of flights landed during the precautionary evacuation of the northern community. Sunday marked the first day in a week-long process that will see over 500 people evacuated to Kapuskasing.





27th



Council adopted the 2017 capital and operation budgets at Monday night?s Committees of the Whole/Council meeting. At that meeting, councillor David Plourde, the Finance Committee Chair, called this year?s budget ?one of the hardest budgets we?ve had to do?.



Minister Navdeep Bains, along with MP Anthony Rota and MP Marc SerrÇ announced an investment of $25 million over five years through the Federal Economic Development Initiative for Northern Ontario (FedNor) to support projects that will help to create jobs and opportunities in Northern Ontario.



May



4th



CitÇ des Jeunes? Club de course hosted the school?s second annual Chocolate Fun Run event on April 29, seeing a successful turnout as over 70 registrants participated despite the morning?s chilly temperatures.



The mayors of Cochrane, Kapuskasing and Hearst are asking the Minister of Community and Social Services to stop any changes to CDSSAB funding and governance.



Ornge Air helicopter service will continue throughout the summer at Moosonee, despite earlier announcements to the contrary.



11th



The Conseil Scolaire Catholique de District des Grandes-Riviäres has approved plans to restructure its schools in Kapuskasing. Beginning in the fall of 2018, Gr. 7 and Gr. 8 students from both the AndrÇ Cary and Jacques Cartier primary schools will be relocated to CitÇ des Jeunes.



Marc Lafleur is returning to where it all began as he was named head coach and general manager of his hometown Hearst Lumberjacks on Friday.



The Remi Ski Club celebrated another successful season this year. According to Hill Manager Norm Nadeau, the club saw a busy winter, with the hill only seeing one closure due to weather, and quick recovery from melts.



18th



Marc BELAIR, 34, of Kapuskasing, was charged with among other offences, armed robbery in connection with an incident at the local Mac?s.



The OPP were asking for the public?s assistance in connection to an arson in the Township of Opasatika.



Last week, the Skate Canada Northern Ontario-James Bay Region Board announced the winners for the 2016-2017 season Achievement Awards and the Kapuskasing Figure Skating Club came away the big winner, earning nine awards.



25th



The Kapuskasing Dance Project?s (KDP) travelling team, the KDP Elite recently attended the Embrace Dance Competition and Convention in North Bay where they secured triumphant results, claiming a large variety of awards and recognition.



At last week?s Joint Committees of the Whole/Kapuskasing Council meeting, councilors voted to approve the 2017 water and sewer budgets. The 2017 water budget came in at $3,001,569, representing an average per household increase of $8.20. The 2017 sewer budget totaled $5,028,173, with no rate increase.



June



1st



A Florida-based company is moving to buy Tembec Inc. in a friendly takeover deal that values the Quebec-based forestry company at US$807 million, including assumed debt.



Dixie Lee, a Canadian-based takeout and dine-in restaurant franchise, is opening a new location in Kapuskasing.



Several Kapuskasing councilors are questioning a request by North Centennial Manor for a 27 per cent increase in municipal apportionment funding for 2017. This despite a recommendation by the Finance committee to accept the increase from $279,289 to $353,806.



8th



The Lumberjack Heritage Festival des bñcherons organizing committee is pleased to announce that the Beauce Carnaval will be added to the Festival programming this summer.



During the past month, the James Bay Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was advised of several thefts in the Town of Hearst. During this time period, boat motors, Canadian currency, prescription drugs and electronics have been reported stolen from residences and garages on Alexandra Street, Houle Street and 8th Street.



15th



To say the weather didn?t cooperate would be a gross understatement. Nevertheless, the Third Annual Bikers? Helping Hand event was a great success according to organizers.



Over the last couple of seasons, the Val Albert Motors Longhorns of the Timmins Men?s Soccer League have seen a number of veterans retire from the club, which has led to this year?s team adding a number of new faces.



The 1635 Kapuskasing Army Cadets, family, and friends were in attendance on on May 20 for the 77th annual parade and inspection.



22nd



It was in a crowded church on Friday June 9, 1917 that the Fauquier-Strickland and Moonbeam communities warmly welcomed their parishioners and all guests, near and far, to attend the celebration of Father Fernand Villeneuve?s 50th anniversary.



Wait times for affordable housing are decreasing ? but chief administrative officer Brian Marks would like to see the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board make more progress. Currently, 1,000 people are on a waiting list for affordable housing in Cochrane District.



One of Kapuskasing?s restaurants, Chez Lizette, will soon be moving to a new location. According to restaurant owner Brenda Plamondon, Chez Lizette will be moving from its location on 34 Henderson Ave to 139 Brunetville Rd, the former location of Great Northern Pizza.



29th



A small-town boy is making big waves in the world of Strongman competitions. Kapuskasing?s Maxime Boudreault (who recently moved to Timmins) set two national Strongman records at the ?Championate Records Canadien Festivalma 2017?.



After years of discussion, it appears as though Kapuskasing?s Sensenbrenner Hospital will indeed be adding a CT scanner to the facility.



The Porcupine Health Unit says too many people are going to the emergency room because they can?t afford to see a dentist.



July



6th



Kapuskasing?s North Centennial Manor celebrated its 50th anniversary in a combined celebration that also marked Canada?s 150th



Canada?s 150th celebrations were aplenty this year with activities being held in Moonbeam and Kapuskasing.



Jordan Crampton wins the Bob Young Invitational Tournament for the fifth time during the Canada Day Weekend.



13th



Former Val-Rita resident Marie-Eve Chainey adjusts to new normal after successful kidney transplant



Olivier Vermette was named this year?s honourary lumberjack.



The 2016-2017 swim season is now officially over for Kapswim, with the final meet seeing two members of the club, Danika Ethier and Kaylee LaSalle, participate in the Ontario Summer Festival, where Ethier grabbed 6th place in the 200m breast, and LaSalle earned the 9th spot in the 200m back.



20th



Kapuskasing?s Inspector Baldassare Nucio is promoted to the North East Region Command Team.



The Fromagerie Kapuskoise celebrates its second year anniversary on July 14.



NEOFACS hosts an afternoon of summer fun at the park with its annual picnic at the Riverside Park on July 7.



27th



Two male youths in Kapuskasing charged with armed robbery on July 21.



Nominations begin for the annual Kapuskasing and District Chamber of Commerce small business awards.



Kap celebrates its 18th annual Lumberjack Heritage Festival. This year?s festival featured The Trews as the main entertainment event on Saturday night, while the festival also hosted a variety of new activities such as Beauce Carnaval.



August



3rd



Val-Rita economic development corporation encourages youth entrepreneurs Samuel and William Baril through $200 donation for their participation in the Youth Enterprise Camp, and for talking about their experiences to the EDC.



Spacek?s gives back to community through $250 donation to the Kapuskasing Food Bank raised through their customer appreciation barbecue held earlier in July.



Darren Potvin has stepped down as the president of the Kapuskasing Eastview Chev Flyers in order to take the position of Commissioner of the Great North Midget Hockey League.



10th



The Kapuskasing Public Library and the KDCC teamed up to host a new photo contest seeking to highlight the areas beauty through different nature shots to make a calendar with.



Preparations are underway as La Forge Jos Godin prepares for its annual Country Music Festival set to take place Aug. 17-20.



Registration for this year?s Kap River Walleye Tournament left organizers amazed as a record number of boats, 114, were registered to take place in the competition to be held Aug.11-13.



17th



Legislation to repopulate caribou in Northern Ontario is moving ahead without a consultation with northern stakeholders says Kapuskasing Mayor and FONOMPresident, Alan Spacek, which in turn could endanger jobs, and mills.



The townships of Fauquier-Strickland came together on Aug. 12 for their summer celebration of Groundhog Day at the Groundhog River pavilion.



It was a triumphant weekend sixteen years in the making for father and son duo Gaetan and Steve Dorval as they claimed the top spot in this year?s Kap River Walleye Tournament.



24th



The three municipalities negatively affected by efforts to change the funding formula for the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board (CDSSAB) ? those being Kapuskasing, Hearst and Cochrane ? are feeling encouraged after a meeting at last week?s association of municipalities of Ontario, with minister of Community and Social Services, Helena Jaczek.



Organizers for the La Forge Jos Godin Country Music Festival said they could not be happier with how everything went.



Smooth Rock Falls hosted the annual Smooth Truck Fest for another successful weekend.



31st



Two James Bay Detachment OPP officers, who were facing multiple charges related to a May 18, 2016, incident, were sentenced in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kapuskasing.



Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Parry Sound and Muskoka, and PC Critic for Northern Development and Mines and Natural Resources and Forestry, Norm Miller toured Northern Ontario earlier last week in order to hear from the communities before the PC Caucus meeting.



Kapuskasing will soon be seeing a renewed Youth Bowling Club as recognized bowling coach Lorraine Peters will be returning to lend her skills to teaching youth the sport.



September



7th



One of Kapuskasing?s Kap Dance Project (KDP) dancers, Neve Raymond, was honoured earlier during the summer with two scholarships at the Canadian Dance Expo (CDX) taking place in Mississauga.



Medical students from the Northern Ontario School of Medicine arrived in Kapuskasing earlier last week: Elyssia Damo of Thunder Bay, Katie Lloydwismer of Sudbury, Leãla Reguigui of Sudbury and Derek Handley, born in Kapuskasing and now of North Bay, will be practicing with local doctors at Sensenbrenner Hospital, the Regional Doctor?s Offices and the Centre de santÇ communautaire de Kapuskasing



The Hearst Lumberjacks picked up a pair of goals from Max Griffioen along with three assists courtesy of defenceman Evan Look to help them defeat the Cochrane Crunch 4-2 in their NOJHL preseason debut at the Claude Larose Arena.



14th



Pre-trial motions in the second-degree murder case against Kapuskasing man Patrick Carignan got underway in the Ontario Court Of Justice in Cochrane this week.



This past Thursday, Kapuskasing?s new Diabetes Education Centre (DEC) officially opened its doors at the Centre de santÇ communautaire de Kapuskasing et rÇgion.

The new DEC is the result of a partnership between the Centre de santÇ and Sensenbrenner Hospital.



The Kapuskasing Eastview Chev Flyers are off to a 1-2 start to the Great North Midget League season after venturing to Sault Ste. Marie for a trio of games against the Major Midget Greyhounds.



21st



The Town of Hearst is preparing to leave to the Northeastern Ontario Municipal Association (NEOMA) and Hearst Mayor Roger Sigouin said Mayor Steve Black of Timmins is part of the reason.



Kapuskasing?s annual super sale fundraiser, organized by the Sensenbrenner Hospital Auxiliary, celebrated its 50th anniversary this year with the event taking place on Sept. 14 and 15 at the Curling Club.



The annual Terry Fox Run took place on Sept. 17 with dozens of community members braving the fierce rains and cold chill in order to participate.



28th



The Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change has advised the Porcupine Health Unit that results from samples taken on Sept. 20, from Remi Lake in Moonbeam are positive for blue-green algae (cyanobacteria).



One of Kapuskasing?s annual events took place last week, as members of Moose FM and the Rotary Club in Kapuskasing set up for their annual food drive in the Circle on Sept. 20 and 21. This year?s efforts saw 1,368 lbs of food and $5,125.00 raised in cash.



The area?s elementary schools took to the fields at CitÇ des Jeunes on Sept. 21 for a day of soccer in which St. Jules claimed first place in the Girls Division, and Coeur du Nord took the top spot in the Boys Division.





October



5th



Kapuskasing?s premier motorsports store Cabin Fever Motorsports and Marine was named Business of the Year at the annual Kap and District Chamber of Commerce awards held on Sept.29.



Work continues to help beautify Kapuskasing through the introduction of new trees and greenery as the GREEN TK (Growing Roots for Each and Every Northerner - Trees Kapuskasing) helped plant trees in the community again this year, with the new project taking place on Ash and Cedar.



The two thumpings the Kapuskasing Eastview Chev RV Flyers took at the hands of the North Bay Trappers in their home debut games this weekend wasn?t unforeseen said coach Glen Denney.



12th



TransCanada Corp. has scrapped its Energy East Pipeline and Eastern Mainline projects, oil and natural gas conduits that have faced regulatory hurdles in Canada and stiff opposition from environmental groups, a decision that has left Kapuskasing Mayor Alan Spacek disappointed.



Students from êcole publique Le Coeur Du Nord were the recipients of $10,000 following this year?s annual Buick Drive For Your Students fundraiser held on Oct.4.



Hearst Lumberjacks off to a solid start with a record of 5-2-0 through its first seven outings.



19th



Kapuskasing?s Sears Hometown Store is closing its doors following Sears Canada?s demise this year.



Royal Theatre celebrates 1st Anniversary. ?People are always telling me that they?re happy the theatre is open again and things have been good so far,? said owner Garrick Sissons. ?It?s all movie-dependent, but the community has come out and supported us and I?m happy with how things have gone.?



The Kapuskasing Eastview Chev RV Flyers took a decisive win this past weekend over the New Liskeard Cubs and currently sit third in the Great North Midget League standings.



26th



The Kapuskasing and District Chamber of Commerce (KDCC) hosted Doug Grifths on Oct. 17 to hold his 13 Ways to Kill Your Community presentation that feature strategies and methods to better improve one?s community.



Blooming Bouquet Flowers and gift shop was the place to be on Oct.19 for ladies looking to have an enjoyable evening, as the store hosted its annual fundraiser alongside a fashion show to raise funds for breast cancer research.



Rock Box Crossfit Kapuskasing joined approximately 30 other Crossfit clubs across the country in participating in the second annual CF/24 fundraiser for Special Olympics.



November



2nd



Ontario will have two new northern seats in next year?s provincial election to boost Indigenous representation, though First Nation communities say one of the riding?s names takes reconciliation a step backward.



In honour of World Polio Day, which is widely recognized on October 24th, the ROTARY CLUB of Kapuskasing is WALKING to END POLIO NOW as part of Rotary?s 32-year mission to eradicate the crippling childhood disease polio.



The Kapuskasing Figure Skating Club (KFSC) had seven skaters travel to Huntsville for the first competition of the season taking place at the Canada Summit Centre on Oct. 20 and 21.



9th



NOMA and FONOM are defending their work after Ben & Jerry?s announced it will ?implore the government of Canada to protect woodland caribou, a species that is under threat by unsustainable logging practices.?



The Kapuskasing Indian Friendship Centre invited members of the community and local agencies to stop by on Nov. 2 to take part in an open house evening.



Flyers still searching for next gear as the season?s yo-yo of wins and losses continue with the team securing a 1-0 victory over New Liskeard.



16th



The cenotaph in Kapuskasing saw a sizeable gathering on Nov. 11, for the annual Remembrance Day ceremony paying tribute to members of the military who gave their lives for their country.



Canadian Tire in Kapuskasing was awarded Best Christmas Store (Small) at the annual Canadian Tire Dealer convention earlier this year for its Christmas display set up last year.



There is a tidy development path along the rugged highway from Kapuskasing to Hearst that serves as player advancement between the two northeastern Ontario towns. In particular, three players with 1999 birth dates, Samuel Bourdages, Maxim Lacroix andNicholas Dube, have moved up from the Kapuskasing Flyers of the Great North Midget Hockey League to earn their keep as rookies with the Hearst Lumberjacks of the Northern Ontario Jr. Hockey League.



23rd



OK Tire re-opens at old location following the a shop fire that burned the Val Rita ? Harty OK Tire location to the ground last week.



Model Town residents, businesses and industry will see a change in their sewage billing beginning in 2018, as the municipality moves away from a partially assessment-based billing system toward a user-pay system.



Kapswim started its season on a high note: OK Tire has joined the team as their major sponsor. The OK Tire Kapswim started their 2017-2018 season last month with 59 registered swimmers.



30th



Kapuskasing man Patrick Carignan has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Moonbeam resident Emanuelle D?Amours.



A coalition of municipal and Indigenous leaders, chambers of commerce, unions, and forest professionals went to Queen?s Park on Wednesday, November 22nd to dispel misinformation about Ontario?s forest sector and to urge the Government to avoid unintended consequences from rushed species at risk (SAR) policy.



The Kapuskasing Kap Bantam Jags travelled to Barrie November 16-19 to participate in Sharkfest 2017. Fourteen teams competed in their division, with the Kap Jags advancing all the way to the finals, beating out Sudbury Strom 3-0 for the Championship Title.



December



7th



Sensenbrenner Hospital officially celebrated the grand opening of its new Hospice Suite on Nov.28.



The Kapuskasing Public Library held a special week nov. 20 to the 25, where those with late fees could see them waived with the donation of non-perishable food items, and organizers say the week was a success.



The OK Tire Kapswim team travelled west last weekend to under bay to compete in the Northwest Narwhal invitational meet at Lakehead university. The team finished 3rd overall, racking up 69 medals along the way.



14th



Mayor Alan Spacek, with the support of the Chief Administrative Officer, Guylain Baril and the Town Council, announced that a formal partnership agreement has been reached between the Kapuskasing Economic Development Corporation and CannAssist Canada Inc to construct and operate a world-class, eco-friendly medical marijuana production facility on the grounds of the municipal airport in Kapuskasing, Ontario.



Police charge two Hearst men with child pornography offences



The Remi Ski Club raised over $3,000 earlier this month during the annual Twoonie Drive fundraiser held throughout Kapuskasing. Event organizer Norm Nadeau said that the day saw $3,033 in total.



21st



The Ontario government has pulled the plug on plans by the City of Timmins to recover what it says have been overpayments it has been paying into the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board (CDSSAB) for several years.



One of Hearst?s local businesses, MÑki Electric Home Hardware will be closing its doors on December 30. Eero KeltamÑki, who owns the store alongside his sister Elsa Perman, said that after being open for 42 years, the family-owned store will be closing.



Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) challenged students from CitÇ des Jeunes, the Kapuskasing District High School (KDHS) and Echo du Nord on Dec.4 to games of volleyball in order to raise funds for United Way. ?We?ve decided to organize charity volleyball games with the local high schools,? said Cst. Stephanie Belec. ?We held a game against CitÇ in the morning, and against KDHS and Echo in the afternoon.?



28th



A Kapuskasing man is accused of sexually assaulting a child. Following an investigation, the James Bay Detachments? Crime Unit charged a 52-year-old male from Kapuskasing with Sexual Assault on a Person under 16 years of age contrary to section 271 of the criminal code of Canada (CC) and Sexual Interference contrary to section 151 CC.



The North Eastern Ontario Family and Children?s Services(NEOFACS) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) partnered on Dec.9 for their annual toy drive outside of Canadian Tire at the Model City Mall.



Recently, five members of the Kapuskasing Figure Skating Club headed west for the Skate Thunder Bay competition, to strong results.







