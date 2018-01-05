Who’s your favourite?...

“I love the poutine at this place”. “I only trust the mechanics here with my vehicle”. “Oh my God, the pizza here can’t be beat”.



These are all terms that in one form or another, frequently make their way into our everyday conversations.



Well, now instead of just espousing the virtues of your favourites during morning coffee with the regular gang, you can help recognize your favourites in a number of categories, as The Northern Times is re-launching its “Readers’ Choice Awards” for 2018.



“We’re asking the people of Kapuskasing to vote for their favourite businesses and business people,” explained Group Advertising Director Lisa Wilson-Sargalis.

This year’s “Readers’ Choice Awards” features 83 categories to vote on from “Favourite Ladies’ Wear Store” to “Favourite Caterer” to “Favourite Chicken Wings” and everything in between.



The survey is available now and is being conducted online. It is based on a write-in system.



“The survey is open now and will close at midnight on January 19,” said Wilson-Sargalis. “From there, we will tally the results and announce the favourites sometime in February. We want to showcase local businesses and business people, while at the same time letting them know that their efforts are appreciated by the general public.”



So, make your opinion heard! Go now to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ReadersChoiceKap to cast your votes for your favourites.

