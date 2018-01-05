OPP locate overdue trapper

KAPUSKASING - On December 20, 2017, Kapuskasing officers of the James Bay Detachments were advised of an overdue trapper 80 kilometres south of the Town of Kapuskasing.



Officers travelled on Motorized Snow Vehicles (MSV) and were able to locate the Kapuskasing man who was in good health despite cold temperatures.



Police were able to locate the male promptly due to a previously prepared excursion plan provided by the trapper.



The OPP would like to remind outdoor enthusiasts of the importance of planning and being properly equipped when enjoying outdoor activities during the winter season.