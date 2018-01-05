Hearst man charged with attempted poisoning

HEARST - On December 19, 2017, at approximately 3:00 p.m., officers from the Hearst Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised of an incident where a victim was administered a noxious substance at a residence in the Town of Hearst.



Benjamin Minville, 31 years of age, from Hearst, Ontario was arrested and charged with Administer Noxious Thing with Intent - Endanger Life or Cause Bodily Harm contrary to section 245(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC)



The accused was released on a Promise to Appear and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Hearst on January 10, 2018 to answer to the charge.

The OPP is reminding everyone to be careful not to leave beverages unattended in public places or accepting drinks from unknown persons.