Green TK gets funding boost from TD

Last month, Kapuskasing’s Green TK organization, which is dedicated to the beautification of the municipality, received a $5,000 grant from the local TD Canada Trust to help continue its efforts.



The 2018 naturalization project will be located on Government Rd. and will se the planting of trees, shrubs, plants and the installation of a bench along a popular walking route, providing a shaded area adjacent to the Kapuskasing Golf Club for residents to rest.



This area, says the organization, has been affected by recent upgrades to the road, water and sewage system and saw all of the old tree along the route cut down.

“The town of Kapuskasing was founded in 1921 and much of its infrastructure is beyond its useful life,” said Green TK in a press release. “As we invest in our infrastructure, we want to ensure our community presents a welcoming atmosphere by creating more tree-lined paths and encouraging our citizens to participate in beautification projects.



“Trees are important for birds, shade, oxygen and clean aire and beautify the area by making Kapuskasing a beautiful place to live, while also protecting the environment.”