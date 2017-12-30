KFSC strong at Skate Thunder Bay
Mary Guido, Emma Van Alstine, Emma Cataford and Marion Miller.
Recently, five members of the Kapuskasing Figure skating club headed west for the Skate Thunder Bay competition.
Here are the results:
Emma Cataford: Interpretive bronze -9th Freeskate Star 4-bronze Creative 2- bronze Team star 4 (Emma, Mary, Marion)- Gold.
Mary Guido Interpretive bronze- 7th Creative 2- gold Freeskate Star 4-gold Showcase 2 (Mary & Marion)- gold.
Marion Miller Elements star 5 -gold Interpretive Silver -9th Freeskate star 5- 4th Creative 2- Silver.
Emma Van Alstine Elements star 3 -bronze Freeskate Star 3 -merit Creative 1- Silver.