KFSC strong at Skate Thunder Bay

Recently, five members of the Kapuskasing Figure skating club headed west for the Skate Thunder Bay competition.



Here are the results:

Emma Cataford: Interpretive bronze -9th Freeskate Star 4-bronze Creative 2- bronze Team star 4 (Emma, Mary, Marion)- Gold.



Mary Guido Interpretive bronze- 7th Creative 2- gold Freeskate Star 4-gold Showcase 2 (Mary & Marion)- gold.



Marion Miller Elements star 5 -gold Interpretive Silver -9th Freeskate star 5- 4th Creative 2- Silver.



Emma Van Alstine Elements star 3 -bronze Freeskate Star 3 -merit Creative 1- Silver.

