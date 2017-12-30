Kap man accused of sexually assaulting a child

KAPUSKASING - A Kapuskasing man is accused of sexually assaulting a child.



On Dec. 6, 2017, Kapuskasing officers of the James Bay Detachments were advised of the occurrence of sexual offences involving a child.



Following an investigation, the James Bay Detachments’ Crime Unit charged a 52-year-old male from Kapuskasing with Sexual Assault on a Person Under 16 years of age contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC) and Sexual Interference contrary to section 151 CC.



The accused was released on a Recognizance of Bail and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kapuskasing on Jan. 8, 2018 to answer to the charges.



Police did not release the name of the accused,



Police are suggesting releasing the name of the accused in this case would potentially identify the young victim.