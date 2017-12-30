EMS and NEOFACS partner for Toy Drive

KAPUSKASING - The North Eastern Ontario Family and Children's Services (NEOFACS) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) partnered on Dec.9 for their annual toy drive outside of Canadian Tire at the Model City Mall.



The all-day event had volunteers from both organizations on hand with coffee and hot chocolate to try and raise toys for needy families in the area.



Commander of Ambulance Services in Kapuskasing, Fred Potvin, said that everything went well during the day.



“Everything went very well, we've got some good volunteers here braving the cold and doing a good job,” Potvin said. “We've also had some money donations as well so that we can buy gifts for specific age groups if there isn't enough gifts for them.”



He said that this was the fourth year for the toy drive.



“It's been a few years for us now for sure.”



Nathalie Rochon, representative of NEOFACS, said that the generosity of the community is much appreciated by the agency.



“Everything with the event is really appreciated on behalf of NEOFACS, because it helps us provide even more presence and be able to meet other needs for families that are in need in the area.”



She said that as the month progresses NEOFACS will be wrapping and distributing the gifts.



“Usually the week just prior to Christmas we distribute everything, but we always have other things on hand as well for families that might need them later on during the year.”

