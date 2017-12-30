CSPNE unveils new logo, strategy

On Friday, December 1, 2017, Conseil scolaire public du Nord-Est de l’Ontario (CSPNE) unveiled its new corporate logo and launched its new strategic plan for 2017-2021.



Fresh new look for the logo

The logo for Conseil scolaire public du Nord-Est de l’Ontario’s clearly illustrates the Board’s goal to have its motto « The child at the heart of all our decisions » reflected in all of its activities.



The figures

The group of figures illustrated in the logo represents the teamwork and spirit of cooperation at CSPNE between students, families and staff. These figures also constitute the (3) public focuses in CSPNE’s new strategic plan. In addition, they certainly represent the students who attend the Board’s schools from junior kindergarten to the high school level.



Furthermore, the illustration projects an increased level of inclusiveness for all individuals. Although CSPNE’s logo initially focused on the student, it is essential to represent the school family including Board staff and to underscore the key role it plays on a daily basis by supporting, guiding and actively promoting student development and success.



The concept of children’s arms reaching skyward not only demonstrates their growth and achievements but also emphasizes CSPNE’s strategic focuses: Excellence, Sense of belonging and Well-being.



The heart

The heart symbolizes the children who are always at the heart of every decision made by CSPNE school trustees and staff as echoed in the Board motto. Finally, French-language public education is not just an affair of the mind but more importantly an affair of the heart.



The colours

The medium blue and purple maintains CSPNE’s original corporate identity. With these colours projecting vision and a sense of calm as well as preserving an authentic element of the Board’s corporate image, gold is added to reflect excellence.



2017-2021 Strategic Plan

After several months of consultations and discussions, Conseil scolaire public du Nord-Est de l’Ontario is proud to present its strategic plan which will guide the Board’s initiatives and decisions over the next 4 years.



This document represents the foundation which is essential to the Board to ensure sound management and identify its priorities from 2017 to 2021.

Please visit the CSPNE web site for further information about the strategic plan.



