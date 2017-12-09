Letter: Sudbury mining's leader

On Nov. 21, I led a delegation from Sudbury to Ottawa for the annual Mining Association of Canada's Mining Day on the Hill. This event provides an opportunity for senior mining executives and member companies of the MAC to gather in Ottawa to meet with members of the federal government to discuss policies and showcase the latest and most advanced mining technology.

This year, I was pleased to be joined by MP Paul Lefebvre, representatives from the Greater Sudbury Development Corporation, NORCAT, Dynamic Earth, Hard-Line Solutions, SNOLAB, MIRARCO, Laurentian University (LMIT, MERC, Vale Living with Lakes Centre, CROSH), and FedNor.

Like nickel, innovation is in our nature and through our joint delegation, we showcased some of the incredible innovation taking place in our community that has put us at the forefront of mining innovation and technology. I can assure you that when it comes to mining, we know how to captivate an audience.

During this event, I had the pleasure of speaking to Noront Resources president and CEO Alan Coutts about the importance of mining in our community, which was evident by the enthusiasm and representation that evening by our industry partners who are optimistic about the future of mining and innovation in Greater Sudbury.

It's incredibly important that we as a community take pride in this sector and culture of innovation as we are home to the largest integrated mining complex in the world with eight operating mines, two mills, two smelters, and a nickel refinery. If that's not enough, consider the over 14,000 residents who are employed in our local mining supply and services sector that generates more than $4 billion in annual economic activity.

As our local industry partners and companies continue to grow and develop our cluster of mining innovation, we hope to continue to draw the attention of both the provincial and federal Government to the importance of this sector for Canada through the Clean, Low-Energy, Effective, Engaged and Remediated (CLEER) Supercluster Initiative, which will promote and accelerate innovation and sustainable economic growth in this industry. We certainly did a great job of showcasing that to them and the Mining Association of Canada on the 21st.

Thank you to the economic development staff, the GSDC, and all the organizations who helped organize and participate in this fantastic event. Here's to the many exciting opportunities ahead for mining and innovation in Greater Sudbury.

Brian Bigger, mayor

Greater Sudbury