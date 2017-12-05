HEARST - Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, the OPP Digital Forensics Unit and the James Bay Detachments (Hearst) have arrested and charged two Hearst men in unrelated online internet investigations.

Between September and October 2017, the accused communicated with undercover officers in Switzerland and New Zealand on a file sharing site where the accused made available Child Pornography files. The investigations were turned over to the Ontario Provincial Police once the accused was identified as residing in Ontario.

On November 28, 2017, police executed a search warrant at a Hearst residence and arrested Pascal COMEAU, 30-years-old of Hearst, Ontario. One computer and several other related items were seized during the execution of the search warrant. He is charged with one count of Making Available Child Pornography, one count of Possession of Child Pornography and one count of Accessing Child Pornography.

In the second occurrence, police in Quebec received a complaint about a male party that was communicating online with a 13-year-old for a sexual purpose. The investigation revealed that the accused in this occurrence also resided in Ontario.

On November 28, 2017, police executed a search warrant at a Hearst residence and arrested Wayne Daniel BERUBE, 30-years-old of Hearst, Ontario. He is charged with one count of Luring a Child, one count of Transmitting Sexually Explicit Material to a Child, one count of Possession of an Obscene picture for the Purpose of Distribution and one count of Breaching his Recognizance of Bail.

Both accused were released at bail hearings and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Hearst on December 13, 2017.

Both investigations are continuing.

"The Ontario police services associated with the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet-- and other participating agencies -- will do everything they can to reduce the number of child predators and the threats they pose to our children and our communities,” said Inspector Tina Chalk of the Counter Exploitation and Missing Person Section. “We remain committed to ensuring victims of these crimes are referred to appropriate community-based resources for assistance."