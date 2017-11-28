Police recover stolen property in SRF

SMOOTH ROCK FALLS - On November 21, 2017, at approximately 1:00 p.m., officers from the Cochrane Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) became aware of the whereabouts of some stolen property. With the assistance of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), police obtained a search warrant and recovered several items from a residence on Maple Avenue in the Town of Smooth Rock Falls, Ontario.

Stephane FORTIN, 45 years of age, from Smooth Rock Falls, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offences:

* Two Counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000 contrary to section 355(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC).

* Two Counts of Theft Over $5000 contrary to section 334(a) CC

* Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 contrary to section 355(b) CC

* Theft Under $5000 contrary to section 334(b) CC

The accused was released on a Recognizance and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Kapuskasing on December 18, 2017 to answer to the charges.