NCCF asks if you can “Catch the Ace”?

Story Submitted

KAPUSKASING - There’s a new game in town and it is here to benefit local charities.

“The Northern Corridor Children’s Fund and The Kapuskasing Food Bank have teamed up to bring this progressive jackpot lottery to Kapuskasing and area”, explains Sue Piché, president of the Northern Corridor Children’s Fund. “This new game is extremely popular in the Maritimes and is beginning to draw attention in Ontario, so we thought it would be a fun way to fundraise for these two charities.”

The object of the game is simple: Find the Ace of Spades to win the Jackpot prize.

There will also be Weekly Prize Draws as an added incentive.

The elusive Ace of Spades, along with the rest of a standard deck of 52 playing cards,

will be randomly sealed in envelopes, which will then be randomly numbered from 1 to 52. When you purchase your tickets, simply check the available number sheet at each sales location to be sure you write an envelope number that is still in play.

“You must purchase a new ticket every week to be eligible for that week’s draw”,explains James Croteau of the Kapuskasing Food Bank. “Every week there will be a

draw for the Weekly Prize, which totals 20% of that week’s ticket sales. If your ticket is selected, not only do you win the Weekly Prize, you also have the chance to win the Jackpot Prize if your chosen envelope number is the Ace of Spades. If your envelope number is not the Ace of Spades, the revealed card is destroyed, and we continue playing for another week.”

The Jackpot Prize will be progressive: 30% of ticket sales will be added to the jackpot every week that the Ace of Spades remains hidden.

“The Jackpot Prize has the potential to become quite large”, says Mrs. Piché, “if the Ace of Spades stays hidden until the end, the jackpot could be $ 30,000. It all comes down to ticket sales though, so we really need the support of the community for this game to be successful. This could possibly be one of the biggest fundraising activities for both local charities, who run strictly on donations.”

Tickets are $ 5.00 each and can be purchased at Circle Confectionary, CKGN,

Namaste Studio and Spacek’s AVU during their regular business hours. Tickets will also be available at the Food Bank on Tuesday nights from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“Tickets will be available Thursday, November 30, 2017 at the retail locations, with the first week’s draw being held on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. live on our Facebook page. Week 2 tickets will be available Thursday, December 7, 2017 with that week’s draw being held the following Wednesday, and so on.” says Mr. Croteau. “Be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out as there are only 500 tickets printed each week. We’re really excited for this raffle and look forward to seeing that excitement spread and grow with every draw.”

The Catch the Ace Kapuskasing Facebook page, as well as the website www.catchtheacekap.ca will be updated weekly with prize amounts, the winners and their selected cards. The website also has all the rules and regulations for the raffle and contact information for the committee.