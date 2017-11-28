Kap man Carignan found guilty of murder

Kapuskasing man Patrick Carignan has been found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Moonbeam resident Emanuelle D’Amours.

The cause of death was determined to be soft-ligature strangulation, with or without smothering.

D'Amours, a mother of three, was engaged to be married to fiancé André Racine at the time of her death.

A statement from Mr. Racine on the Northern Times’ Facebook page read (N.B. The text of the statement has not been edited in any way):

He is clueless to the affect of him taking her life knowing she is as a mother of three kids. let’s not forget when she was taken from all of us our daughter Ava was only 9months old and our two sons Maxim and Gabriel were 2 and three years old. They will never see their mom again and their fates where changed on February 18 2015 when this selfish degenerate took her life. I don’t even say his name cause it’s not worth my breath. She was also a sister, a daughter,a fiancé,a cousin, a niece, a sister in law and a friend to so many. All we have is memories, pictures her family and her three kids . Even manu , she deserved to live her life watch her kids grow up no one should have to go through what she went through in her last hour. She was so beautiful and lovable i can’t even start to understand how he could have done what he did. Rather than put my energy in hating him I use it as fuel not to let his actions break us. It’s weird but I rarely thinks about that coward murderer I focus my thought and energy on giving my kids my all and keep their mothers memories alive even when it hurts. I put my big boy face on I tell tell our kids how amazing their mom was and every quality, mannerism and characteristics they share with her I make sure they know it. Her face is all over our walls in our house and we cherish the memories we have of her and talk about them everyday. The kids surprised me on how much they remember about her know because their so young they will not remember her one day, I have to explain to them one day why their mother is gone The pressure and challenges of grieving while raising kids without her could never be explain. I could go on and on about how Her being gone changed so many lives forever. Breaks my heart for her family. I couldn’t emagine loosing my baby Ava or my sister . I love them for her because I know what each of them meant to her for all their different unique reasons Just so senseless.... I have nothing against his family and understand they too lost something that day. As for him I could never forgive him for killing the mother of my kids in cold blood.

It will however be some time before anyone finds out exactly what penalty Carignan’s conviction will carry.

As of this writing, sentencing is scheduled for March 19, 2018 in Cochrane, Ontario. The reason for the delay is the unavailability of Carignan’s legal representative Graham Clark, as he was already committed to participation in another trial.

It will be at that time that victim impact statements will be delivered for consideration in sentencing.

The court has ordered a pre-sentence report.

Sentencing may be rescheduled to an earlier date if Clark is able to iron out the conflict he has involving the other matter.

The possible rescheduling of the sentencing will be discussed at the Jan. 12 assignment court in Cochrane.

Ed. Note: The following contains details of evidence presented at trial, which may be upsetting to some readers. Discretion is advised.

During the course of the trial, the Crown called approximately 50 witnesses to the stand to provide testimony.

Among those, experts in forensics, toxicology, forensic pathology and computer analysis all testified on behalf of the Crown.

The Crown called a full 15 days of evidence, not including opening and closing submissions and the charge to the jury.

The jury heard that on the evening of February 17, 2015, D’Amours had made plans to go meet a friend at Wal-Mart. Carignan, who had known D’Amours since high school, invited her to stop by and visit him. She agreed to meet with him and left her children with a babysitter, promising to be home by 11 p.m.

D’Amours attended Mr. Carignan’s residence shortly after 9 p.m. She left her purse and cell phone in her truck and left the vehicle running. According to neighbours, the vehicle was left running with the cab lights on until approximately 2:30 a.m.

When D’Amours failed to come home as planned, the babysitter became worried and called and texted the victim’s cell phone but received no response. The sitter called 911 shortly after midnight and police began a missing persons search.

Police located D’Amours’ vehicle at 3:30 a.m. at Carignan’s residence at 3:30 a.m. on February 18. The first officer at the scene noted there was only one set of tire tracks at the scene, belonging to D’Amours’ vehicle.

Police observed the residence until the next morning until they entered. During that time, they knocked at the residence on multiple occasions without any response. One of the officers at the scene attempted to call Carignan’s cell phone. Experts later testified the call was declined from a handset in the residence.

Citing exigent circumstances, police entered Carignan’s residence and discovered him unconscious but alive at the bottom of a set of stairs with a ligature tied around his neck. The victim was discovered already deceased with a ligature around her neck.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

Carignan had multiple scratches to his face. Based on the totality of their observations, police placed Carignan under investigative detention. As the investigation progressed, police formed the requisite grounds to arrest him for the murder of Emanuelle D’Amours.

An army of investigators descended on the community under the direction of Insp. Rob Haggerman.

Multiple individuals were interviewed. Carignan’s business and residence were searched, and items were seized in what the Crown termed a tireless effort by the OPP to investigate the matter. An autopsy was conducted on D’Amours.

The preliminary hearing in the matter began in Dec. 2015, and was completed in January 2016, before Justice Martin Lambert of the Ontario Court of Justice.

In fall 2016, Sharon Sabourin, Carignan’s lawyer at the time brought an application to be removed as his solicitor of record – a motion that was granted. Carignan then retained Clark.

Pre-trial motions were held in Cochrane, in front of Justice McDonald on Sept. 11, 2017 for a period of almost two weeks. It was at that time that a motion to have Carignan’s statement to police entered into evidence was granted.

Jury selection in the trial took place on Oct. 16, 2017, with the trial proper getting underway on Oct. 17, 2017.

The jury heard from the babysitter, who reported D’Amours missing, as well as other family members and friends, who had seen her on Feb. 17, 2015.

The Crown also presented the evidence of the police officers, who searched for and located D’Amours’ vehicle.

The police officers, who entered the residence on the morning of Feb. 18, 2015, described how they found Carignan unconscious and D’Amours deceased with a ligature around her neck.

Dr. Martin Queen, a forensic pathologist from Sudbury Health Sciences Center, gave evidence that the cause of death was soft ligature strangulation with or without manual asphyxiation.

Tara Bruzki, a biologist with the center of Forensic Sciences, testified to DNA evidence in the case. Carignan could not be excluded as the source of DNA on D’Amours’ ligature, under D’Amours’ fingernails and on an injury to her face.

A toxicologist confirmed D’Amours did not have a lethal amount of any substance in her system, while a footwear expert confirmed that all of the footwear impressions collected at the scene belonged to first responders.

Inspector Darryl Sigouin testified about Carignan’s statement to police on Feb. 18, 2015, during which time Carignan alleged that an unknown intruder attacked him and D’Amours. The Crown argued Carignan’s statement was both inconsistent with the facts and with itself.

Experts from the OPP Electronic Crimes Division analyzed Carignan’s computer and cell phone. They were able to determine that after midnight on Feb. 18, 2015, messages were sent from Mr. Carignan’s cell phone to a friend and to D’Amours, who was already in his residence.

However, further messages were sent from his cell phone from within his residence while police were outside his door. During that same time period, the Crown was able to prove that Carignan’s cell phone was also plugged into a power source, while police were outside his residence. The cell phone was located in his residence several feet away from where Carignan was located.

The Crown argued that this was compelling evidence that Mr. Carignan was not unconscious and would have been able to call 911, or take steps to get help from D’Amours if an unknown stranger had truly attacked them.

After the crown closed its case on Nov. 14, 2017. The defence called no witnesses and presented no evidence of its own. Carignan never took the stand.

Instead, Clark, a defence lawyer from North Bay who represented Carignan, suggested in his closing arguments to the jury, the Crown had failed to prove its case.

The Crown countered that the evidence and common sense combined proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt, arguing the accused was located alone inside the residence with defensive wounds and that contrary to his statement to the police, he was conscious enough to use his cell phone to message a friend about what he described as an attack, rather than getting help for D’Amours.

The neighbours had observed D’Amours’ vehicle running outside the residence until 2:30 a.m. However, when police arrived at 3:30 a.m. the vehicle was turned off, the keys were inside Carignan’s residence and the door was locked.

The Crown also pointed to Carignan’s behaviour, the evidence of defensive injuries combined with the DNA evidence as proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

On Nov. 20, 2017, Justice MacDonald charged the jury.

It took the jury just over 24 hours to return a guilty verdict.

The minimum sentence for second-degree murder is life imprisonment, with no eligibility of parole before a minimum of 10 years. In this case, the Crown is expected to argue for a greater period of parole ineligibility. It is worth noting that even though an accused may be eligible for parole, there is no guarantee it will be granted.

In a statement, Crown Attorney Lynn Ann Grzela (who prosecuted the case with Assistant Crown Attorney Justin Renaud) recognized the dedication and professionalism of the members of the OPP in the investigation of the matter and said the crown was relieved that justice had been served.

She stated it had been a long road for the families of the victim, the accused and the community at large and that now that a decision had been reached, the Crown hoped healing would begin.