Kap Bantam Jags Win Sharkfest 2017

Your Kapuskasing Kap Bantam Jags travelled to Barrie November 16-19 to participate in Sharkfest 2017.

Fourteen teams competed in their division, with our Kap Jags advancing all the way to the finals, beating out Sudbury Strom 3-0 for the Championship Title. In six games over the weekend, not one goal was scored against us.

This was a weekend not only to play hockey, this was also a weekend to empower the girls as positive role models for women in sports.

On their weekend agenda was attending the University of Nipissing in North Bay to tour the school, meet Basketball Women’s Coach Katie Hamilton, and Women’s Hockey Head Coach Darren Turcotte.

Also on their agenda, the girls got to meet Duane Eldridge, Head Coach to the Barrie Junior Sharks, which is the highest level of women’s hockey in Ontario. He gave the girls a fantastic presentation, and the girls got their very own private tour of their dressing room.

A very special Jr Sharks player, Kapuskasing native Alexe Clavelle and some of her teammates, provided the Jags with encouraging words and a boost of confidence throughout the weekend.

The girls played with heart and grit, positivity on and off the ice.

Your Kap Bantam Jags are:

Manon Nolet sponsored by Chevaliers de Colomb

Myla Morin Mondoux Auto Body

Chloé McLaughlin Collins Barrow

Hannah Girardin Eastview Chev

Candice O’Malley North Star Linen

Katherine Lambert Lambert Dental Group

Alex Kowalski Chevaliers de Colomb

Aubrey Rusnak Droid Environmental

Marie-Pier Lambert Lambert Dental Group

Mai-Ann Dorval Caisse populaire Kap

Kaitlin Belanger Val Albert Motors

Alexie Raymond Kap Machine Shop

Emily Courchaine Uptown Motors

Daytona Oreskovich Big “O” Construction

Coaching Staff:

Chantal Lepage, Andréanne Gagnon, Stéphanie Dagenais, Samuelle Dallaire, and Paula Oreskovich.

Congratulations Kap Bantam Jags!