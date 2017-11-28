JAMES BAY DETACHMENTS BEGIN OPP FESTIVE R.I.D.E.

KAPUSKASING - The James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be conducting their annual Festive R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign and motorists can expect an increased police presence on our highways from November 24, 2017 until January 2, 2018.

The Festive R.I.D.E roadside checkpoints have become a familiar part of the holiday season and an effective countermeasure to the road safety issue of impaired driving. If you plan on drinking alcohol this festive season, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi, or stay overnight.

While OPP does increase its number of R.I.D.E. stops over the holidays, drivers are reminded that R.I.D.E. stops are carried out throughout the year.

One drink can reduce your ability to concentrate and can slow reaction time. The more alcohol in your blood, the more trouble you have judging distances. Drivers who blow over the legal limit (.08) or refuse a breath test will have their driver's licences suspended immediately for 90 days under Ontario's Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension program.

Through the OPP Drug Evaluation and Classification Program, officers are trained as Drug Recognition Evaluators, giving them the authority and tools needed to detect drug-impaired drivers. As of October 2, 2016, Ontario legislation carries penalties for drug-impaired driving that match those already in place for alcohol-impaired drivers.

The OPP reminds the motoring public to drive responsibly during this festive season.

Police are also asking the public to call the authorities if you see someone who gets behind the wheel after they have been drinking.