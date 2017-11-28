Flyers have four-point weekend

It wasn’t easy, but the Kapuskasing Eastview Chev RV Flyers picked up a valuable four points over the weekend.

Friday, the Flyers were in Timmins for a date with the Majors. After taking a 1-0 lead through one period of play, the scoring floodgates opened up for both teams, with the Flyers scoring four more and the Majors scoring five times, including three power-play markers to knot the game at 5-5 after regulation time.

Overtime would solve nothing in the contest meaning that it would come down to a shootout, which the Flyers would ultimately win on a goal by captain Jacob Comeau.

Martin Poisson, Nolan Bourgeois and Jared Dupuis each picked up two points in the effort.

Jaden Chouinard backstopped the Flyers to the win.

“We did some really good things, but we’re still not making sure we execute for a full 60 minutes of every game,” said coach Glen Denney. “I’m one of those guys who has really high expectations of what we should be doing both on and off of the ice. Our penalty kill wasn’t where it needs to be and it gave Timmins a chance to get into the game.”

Sunday would prove to be a much less stressful affair on home ice for the Flyers as they took on the Soo Minor Midget.

Again, the Flyers would take a 1-0 lead through one period. The difference on this day, would be the Kap club scoring five times in the second and twice in the third in what would eventually end in an 8-2 win.

Mathieu Parent and Martin Poisson each had three points in the victory, with Jaden Chouinard picking up his second win of the weekend between the pipes.

“We played well in parts but we still have to remind the boys to do things right as we turn our focus toward the playoffs, regardless of the score,” said Denney. “At this point, they need to have the maturity to do that without having to be reminded repeatedly.”

The Flyers will have this weekend off before heading to Waterloo for a tournament next weekend. Their league schedule will then pick up through Christmas, as the team plays six games in nine days.

Perhaps the only saving grace of the tough schedule, is that all of those games will be played in their home rink.

“It’s a very tight schedule in that window, but it is what it is,” said Denney. “Now we have to fine tune a couple of details and get into high-compete mode heading toward the playoffs.”