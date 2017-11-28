Coming up: Festival of Lights

KAPUSKASING – Riverside Park in Kapuskasing is set to light up on Dec. 3 as the town will hold its annual Festival of Lights to celebrate the winter season.

This year's celebration is set to begin at 6:30 at the park, with the lights being turned on.

Kelly Kraby, Special Events Coordinator for the Town of Kapuskasing, said that the evening will feature the traditional bonfire by the bay, a bake sale, hot chocolate, and the Jubilee Singers on hand to sing Christmas carols to bring the season's cheer.

“Unfortunately we're not going to be having any sleigh rides this year as the person has been injured,” Kraby said.

Also taking place will be representatives from Healthy Kids present to distribute scavenger hunt cards.

“That way kids and their families will have two weeks to complete it and then submit it so that they can win some gift certificates just in time for Christmas.”