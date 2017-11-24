Town moving to “user pay” on sewage

KAPUSKASING - Model Town residents, businesses and industry will see a change in their sewage billing beginning in 2018, as the municipality moves away from a partially assessment-based billing system toward a user-pay system.

The decision to switch to a new system was made by council at last Monday’s council meeting.

“For a long time, sewer rates in Kap have been charged based 50 per cent on tax assessment and 50 percent was based on consumption or usage of the system,” said Town of Kapuskasing CAO Guylain Baril. “Water is all charged on usage and we’re moving that way on sewer beginning in 2018.”

Baril said the municipality was told by the government that the current billing practice was unacceptable.

“What was happening for example was that you’d have a business that had an assessment of say $1 million, but that used very little water and thus putting very little into the sewage system. They were overpaying for their sewage just based on their assessment,” explained Baril. “Conversely, a business with an assessment of $100,000 but with a very high rate of water and thus sewer usage, wouldn’t be paying their fair share based on consumption.”

The new billing system will be phased in over the next four years, with the 100 per cent user-pay system coming into full effect in 2022.

“We want to give those bigger consumers of water and in turn the sewage system a chance to either modify how they do things or find other areas where they can save money to compensate for the increased cost,” said Baril. “We certainly don’t want to see anyone go out of business.”