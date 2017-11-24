Positive Start for Kapswim

Kapswim started its season on a high note: OK Tire has joined the team as their major sponsor.

Réjean Murray was at the pool last week to meet the Intermediate swimmers, and he stayed to watch them go through their paces with their coach Joelle Casonato. The OK Tire Kapswim started their 2017-2018 season last month with 59 registered swimmers.

Last weekend, swimmers from the Senior and Intermediate groups travelled to Sudbury for the NEOR Developmental Meet #1. They competed against 15 other clubs and came back with the 4th most podium finishes during the two-day meet.

Madison Smith led the way in the 13-14 years old category with a top 3 finish in all of her events, while Danika Ethier grabbed 3 podiums. On the boys’ side, Ryley Casonato earned 3 podiums and Derek Courchesne was 2nd in the 50m breast.

In the 11-12 group, Nicola Girouard had 3 podium finishes, Kaylee LaSalle had 4, Myriam Lepage 3, and Audrée Dallaire 2. The 10 and under swimmers also fared well with Audrey Lepage grabbing 3 top three finishes, while Jacob Girouard earned 2nd place in the 50m back and 3rd in the 50m breast.

Other highlights of the weekend: Carley Dambrowitz missed 3rd place in the 50m breast by 0.49 seconds. Tessa Dambrowitz took 8 seconds off her 50m breast. Sarah Ethier missed 3rd place in the 50m free by 0.20 seconds. Marie-Neige Gendron took 9 seconds off her 200m breast. Raphaelle Gendron took 13 seconds off her 100m IM. Madison Johnson took 7 seconds off her 200m breast. Abby LaSalle took 12 seconds off her 100m IM. Sophie Renaud took 4 seconds off her 100m breast. Laurence Trottier took 6 seconds off her 200m back. Girls relay teams earned 4 podiums. The boys relay team held their own while competing in the 13-14 years old category with two underage swimmers (12 and 10).

Next up, the club will host its annual Top Fish event Sunday November 19that the Donat Brousseau pool. Everyone is welcome to attend and cheer on our local athletes. Some swimmers will also travel to Thunder Bay November 25th and 26th to compete in the Northwest Narwhal All-State Invitational.