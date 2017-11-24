OK Tire re-opens at old location

VAL RITA-HARTY - The old saying goes “you can’t keep a good man down”. Well evidently, you can’t keep a good business down either.

Despite a shop fire that burned the Val Rita – Harty OK Tire location to the ground last week, the local business re-opened in its old location on Hwy. 11 this past Monday.

“We would like to take the opportunity to thank the Volunteer Firefighter Department of Val Rita/Harty for their hard work,” said OK Tire Manager Alain Murray.

“What happened isn’t pleasant, but we have to push on and as soon as it happened, we set about contacting our suppliers in order to get our Val Rita location operational again,” added owner Martin Murray.

The Val-Rita Harty Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call to the fire at 12:10am last Wednesday morning. It took firefighters over six hours to fully extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire was unknown as of press time. Look to future editions of The Northern Times for more on this story as it develops.