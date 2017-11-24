Let loose these Blazing Stars

KAPUSKASING – The Sports Palace was a hub of activity Nov. 10-12 as Kapuskasing hosted the annual Blazing Stars tournament.

The tournament featured 14 teams competing in two divisions, Novice and Bantam.

In the Novice division The Smooth Rock Falls Lightning received gold for defeating the Hearst Martel Logging, while the Englehart Express Paradise Cont. claimed the bronze.

In the Bantam division, the Hearst Lebel Chainsaw team emerged triumphant for first place in a shootout victory against the Kapuskasing Scotia Red Icehawks. Finishing third was Hearst Jean's Diesel.