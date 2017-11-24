Kapuskasing to get new accessible bus

KAPUSKASING - Users of the Kapuskasing Accessible Bus Service (KABS) have what will no doubt be some welcome news this week, as the Model Town’s municipal council voted last Monday to purchase a new bus to service the community in 2018.

The purchase of the new bus as well as repairs to the current bus will be covered in part by a grant from the provincial government.

KABS ridership has increased steadily since 2010.

In 2015, over 17,000 trips were logged in our community. Currently 15 per cent of the population lives with a disability and this percentage increases with the municipality’s aging population.

Over 56,305 workers in Northern Ontario are expected to reach retirement age (65) by 2021 potentially further increasing the demand in service.