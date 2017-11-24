Fundraising for local songstress underway

KAPUSKASING - By now, many are aware that local songstress and Native American Music Awards nominee Marcia Chum and her gamily recently lost their home to a fire.

Well… in typical Kapuskasing fashion, both residents and local musicians have banded together to help one of their own, fundraising to help Chum and her family get back on their feet.

As part of that fundraising, a benefit concert on Friday night at the Sunshine House and Tavern saw local musicians from a number of different genres come together along with friends and well-wishers to contribute to the cause.

“The support from the community has been overwhelming… all of the love and encouragement,” said Chum on Friday. “What I wanted the most was for my boys to get back to some sense of normalcy and that happened quite quickly thanks to all of the help and support we’ve received.”

Chum said she has been a part of benefits as a performer, but that this time being the recipient of has given her a unique perspective of both sides of the coin.

Much like everyone else, Chum found out via Facebook about the event.

“When I found out Natalie (Léonard) and Amanda had put this event together I knew it was going to be a success because music is like a universal language,” she commented. “I just want to say thank you to everyone for their kind words, their encouragement, their thoughts, prayers and contributions.”

In addition to Friday’s benefit, which raised just over $575, the GoFundMe campaign has raised approximately $2,000.

Those wishing to contribute can visit: https://www.gofundme.com/rebuilding-marcia.