Flyers take three of four points at home

KAPUSKASING - The Kapuskasing Eastview Chev RV Flyers earned three of a possible four points this past weekend in a pair of games.

Saturday night, the Flyers took on the Sudbury Nickel Capital Wolves in the friendly confines of the Kap RCC.

The Wolves were dominant early in the first period, getting on the board first and taking a 2-1 lead through one frame. The Flyers however would keep things close, limiting the visitors to one goal in the second period to head into the final frame down 4-2.

In the third, the Wolves’ inability to score an extra insurance marker would cost them, as the Kap club mounted a comeback, scoring twice to knot the game 4-4 and send the affair into overtime.

After a thrilling extra frame solved nothing, it was off to a shootout, where Sudbury would eventually eek out a 5-4 victory.

Gabriel John-George led the Flyers in scoring with a goal and an assist.

“All of our defensemen have been joining in the rush and showing up on the score sheet lately, but Gabe has been phenomenal as of late,” said head coach Glen Denney. “There used to be this theory that defense stayed on the blue line and if they rushed a forward had to drop back. We don’t think that way any more. Now, if we can create a four on two rush, we do it. Why not? As long as there is a commitment to playing both sides of the puck for the duration of the game, there isn’t a problem with it and that’s what we’ve had lately with everyone getting in on the fore-check and the back-check.”

Sunday, the Flyers hoped to carry on their strong play from the night previous against the visiting New Liskeard Cubs.

The Model Towners would take a 3-1 lead after one period of play and after the two teams blanked the second period, would add three more in a 6-1 victory.

Mathieu Parent led the Flyers in scoring with a trio of assists, while Jaden Chouinard picked up the win between the pipes.

“New Liskeard has started defending their own end a lot better as of late,” said Denney. “Sunday was just a case where we were able to bury our chances and Chouinard being solid for us in net.”

This week, the Flyers will head to Timmins for a one-off against the Majors, then will return home for a matinée against the Soo Minor Midgets on Sunday.