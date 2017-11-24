Council votes to open Civic Centre to more rentals

KAPUSKASING - Kapuskasing’s municipal council has voted to open facilities in the Civic Centre for rentals and in doing so, had to alter the existing rental policy.

“In the past we would only rent the hall out on an as-needed basis, if all of the other halls in town were booked. So for things like weddings etc. the answer was simply ‘no’. We didn’t want to compete with other halls,” he commented. “Now that we’re going to be renting the hall more freely, the municipality wanted to make sure there was a structured rental agreement in place.”

Baril said that in the past, there wasn’t any really clear policy with regards to rentals and that the amendments made will make a big difference.

With that in mind, the policy regarding events licensed for alcohol has also changed.

“We’ve had occasions where there have been issues with regards to liability, where we felt the hall had not been properly supervised. A lot of the events take place on weekends and there isn’t necessarily municipal staff here to take care of things,” said Town of Kapuskasing CAO Guylain Baril. “Now, for all weekend and off-hour events where alcohol is present, the organizers will be responsible for hiring two security guards.”