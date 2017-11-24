And the winners are...

KAPUSKASING: The Kapuskasing and District Chamber of Commerce and the Kapuskasing Public Library are pleased to announce the winners of the “Nature at its Best in Your Community” 2018 Calendar Photo Contest, which ran from August 1 to September 25, 2017.

The contest invited residents from Opasatika to Smooth Rock Falls to submit a photo in three different themes: Wildlife, Nature and Landscapes.

Twelve photos from the four seasons and an additional picture for the cover were selected by a panel of six judges.

The winning photos will be assembled into a calendar for the year of 2018 and displayed at the Public Library.

The winners are:

Cover: Beaver – Supplied by Joanne Beaulieu – Sponsoring Business: Caisse Populaire

January: Rabbit – Supplied by Angèle Lauzon – Sponsoring Business: Investor's Group

February: Mill Hill Canoe – Supplied by Angèle Nadeau – Sponsoring Business: Classic Flower Shop

March: Sturgeon Falls – Supplied by Hannah Petrovic – Sponsoring Business: Kap D.A.S.

April: Duck and Babies – Supplied by Mélanie Albert – Sponsoring Business: Union Gas

May: Bird – Supplied by Mona Comeau – Sponsoring Business: Larabie Y.I.G.

June: Kayaking (Rufus) – Supplied by Linda McBride – Sponsoring Business: Moonbeam Country Store

July: Cone Flowers – Supplied by Linda McBride – Sponsoring Business: Blooming Bouquet

August: Sunrise Gurney – Supplied by Joanne Beaulieu – Sponsoring Business: Country Roots

September: Apples – Supplied by Angèle Lauzon – Sponsoring Business: Chez Lizette Restaurant

October: Falls Kap River – Supplied by Joanne Beaulieu – Sponsoring Business: Knowles Building

November: Moose – Supplied by Linda McBride – Sponsoring Business: Eastview Chev

December: Kap Nordic Trails – Supplied by Roman Kowalski – Sponsoring Business: Drisdale Variety Store

The calendars will be on sale at the Kapuskasing Public Library and the Welcome Centre beginning on Monday,November 20, 2017, at a cost of $10.00 each.

“We are very pleased with the number of entries for the photo contest,” said Johane Fullum-Kosowan, coordinator of the contest,“The calendar is a great way to showcase the beauty of Nature in our area.”

Congratulations to all the winners.