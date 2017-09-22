OPP release drawing of man who approached youth

HEARST - Police in Hearst have released a composite drawing of a man they say approached a youth at a baseball field this summer.

On July 30, at 8:30 p.m., members of the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police in Hearst responded to a call concerning a “suspicious male” at a baseball field near Brisson Boulevard.

According to police, the male approached the youth while they retrieved a baseball at the treeline of the field.

The male is described as having a dark complexion, late 20s to early 30s, wearing all black clothing including a black toque and blue Nike shoes.

A forensic artist with OPP Forensic Identification Services has created a composite drawing of the male suspect based on descriptions provided by witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should they wish to remain anonymous, they may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.tipsubmit.com where they may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.