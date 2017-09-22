OPP release drawing of man who approached youth
Police have released a sketch of a man they say approached a youth at a baseball field in Hearst this summer. Police would like to speak with this individual and are asking the public for any information that would lead to his identity or location.
HEARST - Police in Hearst have released a composite drawing of a man they say approached a youth at a baseball field this summer.
On July 30, at 8:30 p.m., members of the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police in Hearst responded to a call concerning a “suspicious male” at a baseball field near Brisson Boulevard.
According to police, the male approached the youth while they retrieved a baseball at the treeline of the field.
The male is described as having a dark complexion, late 20s to early 30s, wearing all black clothing including a black toque and blue Nike shoes.
A forensic artist with OPP Forensic Identification Services has created a composite drawing of the male suspect based on descriptions provided by witnesses.
Anyone with information regarding this suspect is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.
Should they wish to remain anonymous, they may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.tipsubmit.com where they may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.