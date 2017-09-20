Two arrested in Moosonee arson

MOOSONEE- On September 19, 2017 at 8:27 p.m., members of the Moosonee Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Moosonee Fire Department (MFD) were called to 93 Bay Road for a residential fire. Upon police arrival the four-plex was engulfed in flames and all residents had to be evacuated.

As a result of the ongoing investigation two females have been arrested and charged.

Theresa TAPAS, age 22 years of Moosonee, Ontario and Hillary LINKLATER age 30 years have been charged with Arson - Disregard for Human Life contrary to section 433(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

Police are continuing their investigation with the assistance of the Ontario Fire Marshall (OFM), the James Bay Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Services.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact the Moosonee OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.