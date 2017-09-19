MOONBEAM - Members of TD Bank, Friends of Rene Brunelle Provincial Park, and MNR staff came together to plant 150 trees in the park as part of the TD Tree Days initiative in recognition and celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary on Sept. 17.

“Rain, thunder, and lightning, could not stop this dedicated group of volunteers from planting our trees,” said Friends of Rene Brunelle representative Gilbert Peters. “Thank you TD Bank for your generous donation of trees, coffee, and donuts. Our community is a better place to live because the children in the pictures are learning the true value of working with trees and how these trees will clean the air we breath.”