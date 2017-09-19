KAPUSKASING - Members of Kapuskasing braved the weather and came together last Friday night in order to participate in the annual “Take Back the Night” walk hosted by Habitat Interlude and poised to raise awareness and protest violence and sexual violence against women.

The group met at the gazebo in Riverside Park before walking, biking, or running across the route.

“We do this every year on the same day, the third Friday of every September, alongside 30 other countries across the world that do the same on the same night,” said community event organizer Chantal Ouelette. “So its really to stand up against violence towards women, and everyone is coming together on this one night to hopefully take a stand against violence.”