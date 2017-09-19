KAPUSKASING - The Namaste Studio in Kapuskasing celebrated its fifth anniversary over the weekend with a sale and food drive for the Kapuskasing Food Bank.

Store owner Jessica Lallier said as thanks for the store's celebration she wanted to give back to the community.

She said that the fundraiser this year surpassed last year's efforts.

“We picked up $305, and way more food than last year, so we're super happy.”

Last year's fundraiser saw 257 lbs. of food and approximately $200.

“The fundraiser is a success again this year,” said Lise Lallier. “People are really happy to give and then receive, so everyone has been very generous. It makes us really proud to be a part of this”

She expressed her thanks to everyone that participated and donated.

“We really appreciate it, and I know that the people that are in the Kapuskasing area who are in need appreciate it as well.”