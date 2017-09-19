MOBILE LAB MAKING STOP IN KAP

KAPUSKASING- The Centre for Research in Occupational Safety and Health (CROSH) at Laurentian University today unveiled details about the inaugural tour to be taken by its ground-breaking M-CROSH mobile research laboratory. The Driving Prevention Through Research Tour will visit 12 communities across Northern Ontario from September 22 through October 5, 2017.

During the tour, M-CROSH will host lab tours and ask visitors to share key health and safety issues that workers and workplaces face in their community, and throughout the region. This input will help shape a 5-year strategic plan for the Centre.

“Health and safety excellence can only be obtained through active participation by all employees and employers in every job, and this includes workplaces in rural and northern communities,” said CROSH director, Dr. Sandra Dorman. This tour will focus on introducing the mobile lab to workplaces and communities with the goal of sharing findings from our current research and learning about the occupational health and safety challenges facing northern workers.”

In June, CROSH unveiled Canada’s first mobile laboratory for occupational safety and health research: M-CROSH. The custom designed 40-foot integrated truck/trailer mobile laboratory (established with funding from the Ontario Ministry of Labour) includes laboratory, meeting, and clinic space to support field research in: mental health and quality of work-life, fatigue, mobile equipment design for accident prevention, vibration induced injury prevention, heat stress, prevention of musculoskeletal disorders, and evaluation of intervention programs; to name a few.

Members of the public are invited to attend the tour on Oct. 2 at the Kapuskasing Regional Conference Complex (arena).