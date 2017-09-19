KAPUSKASING- La Maison Arc-en-Ciel has submitted a request to the Northeast Local Health Integration Network (NE LHIN) to re-establish funding for the facility and has asked neighbouring municipalities to support them in their effort.

And while there was no argument by anyone at the Kapuskasing council table last week that the facility provided an excellent service, at least one councillor, David Plourde, wanted more information on the topic before a resolution of support was sent to a vote.

“(La Maison) provides a valuable service. But when it comes to the NE LHIN, they have a defined funding pool to draw from and disperse,” he commented. “Before we decide to support the resolution, I would like to know from the LHIN, where the money would come from in order to make sure our local services don’t suffer as a result of funding being re-established for La Maison.”

Council agreed and the matter will be brought back before council at a later date.

Funding to the facility by the NE LHIN ceased in 2013.

La Maison Arc-en-Ciel is a residential treatment center for young francophone men aged between 12 to 24 who are struggling with substance use problems.

It is a non-profit organization, under the leadership of a Board of Directors.

La Maison Arc-en-Ciel, located in Opasatika, operates a hobbyfarm. This includes a stable, henhouse, gym, ceramic shop, animals and equipments needed for maintenance.

La Maison Arc-en-Ciel is the only center of this kind in northern Ontario.