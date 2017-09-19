Kap braves weather to run for hope

KAPUSKASING - The annual Terry Fox Run took place on Sept. 17 with dozens of community members braving the fierce rains and cold chill in order to participate.

“Today is the 37 anniversary of the Terry Fox Run here in Kapuskasing, and so participants are here to run, walk, or bike five or ten kilometres in support of the Terry Fox Foundation and raising money for cancer research,” said Community Organizer Susan Renaud.

She said that fundraising efforts have gone well this year, with a total to be reported soon, but Renaud wanted to highlight one fundraiser in particular.

“We do have one fundraiser we want to give special mention to, Stella Arezza,” Renaud said. “Every year she is the champion of cause, and this year she has raised over $3,000 again. In total over the years she has raised over $61,000 on her own, which is almost a third of all the money Kapuskasing has raised. She's awesome.”

Registration also went better than expected, Renaud said.

“Registration has bene surprisingly busy so far considering the weather, this is the second year in a row that we've had rain and its been pretty miserable, but everyone is here smiling and excited to go,” she said. “As one registrant put it to me, Terry Fox ran through the rain and suffered through so much more, and people suffering from cancer are going through so much more than what getting wet today will do to us, so having all these people come out and showing their support is a wonderful thing to see.”

She expressed her thanks to all of the businesses in town that helped the event.

“It has been a wonderful community collaboration.”