James Bay Detachment releases August stats

During the month of August, 2017, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) James Bay Detachments responded to 1377 calls for services which included the following:

* 159 Criminal Code charges

* 426 Provincial Offences charges

* 35 Violent Crimes reported

* 58 Property Crimes reported

* 25 Drug occurrences

Officers in the Cochrane, Smooth Rock Falls, Kapuskasing, Hearst, and Moosonee offices have also completed 1499.5 hours of Road Safety and Traffic Enforcement throughout the James Bay Detachments' area.