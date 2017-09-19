KAPUSKASING - Kapuskasing's annual super sale fundraiser, organized by the Sensenbrenner Hospital Auxiliary, celebrated its 50th anniversary this year with the event taking place on Sept. 14 and 15 at the Curling Club.

From furniture to holiday decorations, there was a wide variety of items to be had.

Celebrations began on Sept.11 with a volunteer appreciation supper being held.

“It has been 50 years since we started doing Hey Day, since 1967,” event convener Aline Carrier said. “I would like to express thanks to all of my volunteers, so we're hosting a supper to show our appreciation for all of the help given across all of these years.”

Another addition to the sale was the appearance of some special volunteers.

“We have volunteers from the hospital staff coming to help out during Thursday and Friday for our 50th anniversary,” said Hospital Auxiliary President Wendy Guillemette. “This is a first but since they are the recipients of the donations made, it is a great gesture to do.”

Kapuskasing Mayor Alan Spacek acknowledged the key role volunteers have made to the event's success.

“On behalf of the municipal council and the community, I can't extend enough acknowledgement and appreciation for the work that these volunteers do,” he said. “I know that they have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the hospital for much needed medical equipment, so it is very important to our community and they put endless days and hours into making this a successful event and I think it really speaks to the community spirit we have here in Kapuskasing.”

Figures for the fundraiser were still being determined as of press time.