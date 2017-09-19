Griffiths headlines HEDC Business Week

Article Submitted

HEARST- The Entrepreneurial Community of Hearst in collaboration with the Hearst Economic Development Corporation is proud to announce two activities that will be held during the SME Business Week from October 15th to 21st, 2017.

Both will be held on October 16th at the Hearst University.

Doug Griffiths, the author of 13 Ways to Kill your Community will the special guest for the Diner Cocktail starting at 5 :30 p.m. at the Hearst University gymnasium. This cocktail hour will be a perfect time for networking and discussions.

Tickets are on sale at the Hearst EDC with Martine Fortin at 705-372-2841 and the cost is $25 plus taxes.

At 7:30 p.m., Doug Griffiths will take the stage at the amphitheater to present his conference on 13 Ways to Kill your Community.

The reason for this ironic theme is that Mr. Griffiths , as a member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta worked in creating a rural development strategy for the province found that rural communities tend to be their worst enemies.

Even though residents and community leaders have good intentions, they often take actions or adopt attitudes that hold the community back.

The warning list is as follows:

1- Don’t have Quality Water

2- Don’t attract business

3- Ignore your Youth

4- Deceive yourself about your real needs

5- Shop elsewhere

6- Don’t paint

7- Don’t cooperate

8- Live in the past

9- Ignore the Seniors

10- Ignore outsiders

11- Reject everything new

12- Become complacent

13- Don’t take responsibility

We feel that this conference will resonate with entrepreneurs, aspiring municipal politicians, youths and community at

large. Though the warnings sound obvious, often the actions are not consistent with our best intentions.