Flyers go 1-1 in weekend road trip

KAPUSKASING- The Kapuskasing Eastview Chev Flyers were one the road once again this weekend, heading first to North Bay for a date with the Trappers on Saturday, then to Sudbury for a tilt with the Nickel Capital Wolves on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Kap club looked as though they would dominate the hometown Trappers, taking a 3-0 lead by early in the second period.

Undeterred by the score, the Trappers would mount a comeback however, tying the score 3-3 to send the game into overtime.

The extra frame would solve nothing and it would be Jacob Comeau playing the hero for the Model Towners in the shootout, giving the Flyers a 4-3 win.

Mathieu Parent picked up a pair of goals in the contest, while Nolan Bourgeois picked up a pair of assists.

Sebastien Plamondon pick up the win between the pipes for Kap.

Sunday in Sudbury would prove to be a tighter checking affair, with neither team able to score until the Wolves broke the goose egg about halfway through the second period to take a 1-0.

The two teams would exchange goals in the third in what would end up in a 2-1 Flyers loss, with Gabriel John-George picking up the lone Flyers goal.