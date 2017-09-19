Crash near Hearst closes highway

HEARST- On September 13, 2017, at approximately 11:15 a.m., officers of the Hearst Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were advised of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11, in Gill Township west of the Town of Hearst.

Police investigation revealed that a single motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer had occurred, which resulted in a male driver being taken to hospital via ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. The Hearst Fire Department was also called to assist with extricating the driver.

Highway 11 was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) assisted with the investigation, then re-opened.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.