Arena co-gen behind schedule, over budget

KAPUSKASING- The Town of Kapuskasing is looking to bring its arena energy project online sooner rather than later.

Nearly a year behind schedule on some components and $700,000 over budget, the project has been stalled by disputes over how the new, state of the art system should be connected to the power grid.

“The ice making equip has been running for about a year. The ice is harder and we’re able to make it in warmer temperatures. As a matter of fact, there is a possibility we could make us through the summer if we decided to go that route,” said Town of Kapuskasing CAO Guylain Baril. “We had some setbacks with some startup issues related to premature equipment failures of components on warranty, but for the most part this component of the project has worked well for us.

“The second portion of the project is the power generating equipment (co-gen). That is the part that isn’t running yet. The system is designed to cost us less in energy at the facility.

“We’ve had problems with Hydro One in determining the best way to connect the system. We have to draw 10 per cent of the energy for the building from the grid, so Hydro One can keep track of the power demands for the facility. It also prevents us from creating a huge swing in the grid as it would if we went from consuming zero percent to all of the sudden consuming 100 per cent.

“We had proposed an electrical solution to enable us to take that 10 per cent, which was denied and has gone back and forth since November of last year. It wasn’t until May of this year, to finally get approval from Hydro One, which was to back to our original proposal. So there was six months of lost production there.

“Since then its been commissioning, trying to get the people to come in and commission the generator. There have been some infant mortality failures, which means the stuff has been sitting there for so long that when we got it going this summer a few things failed. Then you have to order parts, wait for them to come in, wait for them to be installed, inspected, tested etc.”

Baril said the system is proving equal to its mandated task however, having saved the ice over the course of a long power outage.

“When we had that eight hour outage in August, we would have lost the ice without the system in place,” he said.

With regard to the budget overage, Baril said the discrepancy seems to have been fueled by miscommunication.

“The budget provided by the construction company was a budgetary estimate only and appears to have been provided to council as a final cost,” said Baril. “I think there was a miscommunication there, where maybe the expectations were unrealistic. So by the measure of the construction company, the numbers reflect what the true cost of the project has always been, but from council’s measure the number they were given was maybe far fetched.”

The original budget council envisioned for the project was approximately $1.9 million. The actual cost of the project is now in the $2.6 million range.

The final commissioning is scheduled to be completed and the system online by September 25.